A deadly toxin is causing several sea mammals and birds to fall ill or even die.

Domoic acid toxicity is caused by ocean blooms of algae called Harmful Algal Blooms. The toxin causes neurological issues in seabirds and mammals that eat anchovies, sardines, and crustaceans that have eaten the toxic algae. The toxin causes severe neurological symptoms, including tremors, seizures, stillbirths, and even violence, according to the International Bird Rescue.

The condition is treatable, but sick animals are flooding marine mammal care centers up and down the California coast.

The toxin is killing birds, dolphins, sea lions, and turtles.

To complicate the crisis, health experts say the symptoms can resemble those caused by bird flu and protozoal encephalitis.

What they're saying:

A sick sea lion delivered her fetus at the Marine Mammal Care Center in San Pedro, although her pup likely won't make it, according to veterinarian Dr. Alissa Deming.

"The only way to flush the toxin out of the mom and make sure we're able to save her is to induce premature labor and clear that fetus and the amniotic fluid out. And unfortunately, these fetuses are too early on gestation to be able to survive outside the mother, so our only option for them is humane euthanasia," Dr. Deming told FOX 11.

Experts say this is the worst toxic algae bloom to hit the Southern California coast, and it's currently in its fifth week.

"It’s called Sudanecha and it produces domoic acid which is a toxin that gets ingested in the food system through little fish that eat algae. Bigger fish eat them and then sea lions and dolphins in particular are affected by this that eat the fish," said Marine Mammal Care Center CEO John Warner.

The longer the bloom, the more they ingest, the worse the symptoms. Experts say it’s so neurologically compromising that it can cause violent behaviors in sickened mammals.

A surfer in Oxnard said a sea lion charged at him seven times, bitting his bottom. He's now out of the ER and in physical therapy.

Warner calls the encounter "uncharacteristic" even under these conditions.

"These are still the lovely, loveable cuddle-puddle sea lions that we have come to know and love but unfortunately, they’re sick."

They say the chances of an animal surviving from DA is about 65%.

International Bird Rescue is currently receiving birds affected by the toxin every day. Affected species include Brown Pelicans, Western Grebes, Brandt’s Cormorants and Red-throated Loons.

What's causing it?

Experts believe the retardant used in the recent LA wildfires may be a contributor to the disease, and it's already been proven in fresh water.

What you can do:

Beachgoers are urged to remain cautious when approaching sick or dead seabirds. The public can reach out for assistance to the organization's volunteer-staffed Bird HelpLine: 1-866-SOS-BIRD (866-767-2473).