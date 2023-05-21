Expand / Collapse search

Death of man found in Santa Rosa street is under investigation

By KTVU Staff
Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa police said they are investigating whether a man who died after being found with major injuries in a street had been hit by a car or perhaps attacks

Santa Rosa police said they are investigating the suspicious death of a man who was found on a city street on Thursday night. 

Jesus Silveira, a 40-year-old Santa Rosa resident, was declared dead after being found with major injuries on Royal Oak Street on Thursday night.

Police are exploring whether Silveira had been hit by a car or perhaps assaulted.

Anyone with surveillance footage from the area of Royal Oak Street and West Steele Lane or who was a witness there is asked to call police.