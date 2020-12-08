Death of man in North Richmond home considered suspicious

article

A 23-year-old died in a house fire in North Richmond early Tuesday morning and the case is being considered a suspicious death, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded around 4:45 a.m. after being requested by the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District to assist with traffic control at the fire in the 1800 block of Giaramita Street.

They learned a man had been found unresponsive in the home and was taken to a hospital where he later died. The man has been identified as Virillio Patino-Cruz, a resident of North Richmond.

An autopsy on Patino-Cruz will be conducted Wednesday to determine a cause of death. More details about the fire were not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the

sheriff's Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600 or dispatch at (925) 646-2441. Tips can also be sent to tips@so.cccounty.us or by calling (866) 846-3592.