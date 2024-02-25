Death Valley's Lake Manly attracts kayaking, paddle boarding

Death Valley National Park has received more rainfall than typical this winter, enabling visitors to kayak and paddle board on a lake.

Lake Manly in the park has been replenished as Death Valley has received more than double its annual rainfall in the last six months.

About 4.9 inches of rain has fallen, compared to a typical year when 2 inches fall.

That's made Lake Manly deep enough for people to explore by kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding.

Park rangers say the aquatic adventures won't last for long, since Death Valley is one of the driest places on earth. Visitors who want to see Lake Manly should plan their visit soon because water levels are expected to recede in few weeks.