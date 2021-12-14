Expand / Collapse search

Debris cleanup underway in Santa Cruz County after reporting nearly a foot of rain

By
Published 
Updated 12:15PM
Severe Weather
KTVU FOX 2

Evacuation warnings issued in Santa Cruz County

The Santa Cruz County sheriff's office issued evacuation warnings for some residents of the San Lorenzo Valley and areas that were burned during the CZU Complex Fire.

BOULDER CREEK, Cali. - The December atmospheric river over the Bay Area soaked the Santa Cruz Mountains and led to evacuation warnings, floods, and mini mudslides.

Clean-up continued Tuesday morning to clear roadways of debris, boulders, and anything else blocking traffic. According to Santa Cruz County, the storm brought in 10 inches of rain and forced partial or full shut down of 11 roads.

Some damage could be seen along Highway 9 in Boulder Creek toward Brookdale. The owner of Jenna Sue's Cafe was about a mile away.

"Our basement is flooded downstairs, but not too bad," said Jenna Lupertino.

She said the storm produced heavy winds and knocked out internet service for much of the day.

Rain will last into Tuesdsay

The storm that drenched the Bay Area won't clear out of the region until Tuesday morning. A flood watch remain in effect in the Bay Area until 10 p.m. on Monday.

Santa Cruz County officials report about 1,200 people went without power. Some major storm damage including a total washout of Lodge Road off of Highway 236, though the area doesn't affect residents because it was burned out during the CZU complex fire. Crews continue to monitor the burn scar and if there is no threat of sliding mud or debris, then they can cancel the evacuation warning.

"We need the rain," said Lupertino. "But we need it nice and gently."

The county says they are preparing for another rain storm expected over the Bay Area by the end of the week.



 


 