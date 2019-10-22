Debris fire in Transbay Tube abruptly halts BART service during evening commute

article

BART service between San Francisco and the East Bay came to an abrupt halt during Tuesday's evening commute, when the transit service reported an equipment problem on the track.

After reports of sparks, a train was stopped in the Transbay Tube. Trains eventually single tracked in the eastbound direction, before the Tube was reopened just before 6 p.m. and trains began to move in both directions.

Officials have clarified there was a debris fire in the Transbay Tube and there are 20 minute system wide delays.

Officials first reported the incident just after 5 p.m. AC Transit is offering mutual aid from the Transbay Terminal in San Francisco to 20th and Broadway in Oakland via the NL bus.

Oakland Fire Department, who have responded, said there is a BART facility located at 3800 7th Street where there may have been smoldering wood that affecteed the commute.

State Sen. Scott Wiener, who was caught up in the "mess" took to Twitter to say he wished there was a second Transbay Tube.

"Bay Area's transit systems is a big problem," he wrote.

Commuters at the Jack London Square ferry terminal headed toward San Francisco reported the line was wrapping around the building near Rosenblum Cellars. Uber wait times were more than 30 minutes at this location.