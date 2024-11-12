Defense witness helps Nima Momeni prosecution, analyst says

The Brief Defense witness disputes some testimony by defendant's sister Defense says it brought witness to stand for reason that will become clear



Aranza Villegas, a defense witness, ended up being a very powerful one for the prosecution Tuesday in the murder trial of Nima Momeni in San Francisco.

Villegas, who was with Momeni’s sister Khazar in the hours before Cash App founder Bob Lee was fatally stabbed, says although both she and Khazar felt sick after taking drugs provided by Lee’s alleged dealer, that dealer did not engage in any sexual misconduct with the women.

Authorities say the defendant killed Lee, believing Momeni's sister had been abused and given too many drugs by Lee’s dealer. The defense says it was Lee who was aggressive and armed with a knife, and that their client took the knife and stabbed Lee in self-defense.

The defendant’s sister has said the alleged dealer had slapped her on her behind and pulled down her pants after supplying her with too many drugs.

But Villegas testified under cross-examination by the DA the alleged dealer was simply helping Khazar change. Villegas also acknowledged Khazar did tend to embellish things at times.

"By putting this witness on, the defense got hoisted on their own petard, because this witness gave testimony that was very helpful to the government and basically gutted Khazar’s testimony by saying she exaggerated in some of the things she testified to did not, in fact, happen," said KTVU legal analyst Michael Cardoza.

But outside court, defense attorney Bradford Cohen disputed any suggestions that Villegas undercut the defense.



"At the end of the day, when there's a closing, you will see how each part of the puzzle fits together. Sitting here, watching each witness take the stand, you may not understand what their use is, why they're on the stand," Cohen said. " In closing, you will see."

The jury also heard Tuesday from Dr. John Marracini, a pathologist hired by the defense/. He said some of the wounds suffered by Lee could have been the result of self-defense on the part of Momeni.

Marraccini also testified Lee's autopsy showed he had alcohol, cocaine and ketamine in his system, which could have reduced his sensitivity to pain and altered his predictability.

Under cross-examination by the prosecution, Marraccini agreed other scenarios other than the one being offered by the defense were also possible. He noted some discrepancies and said at one point, "It's a problem i hope the jury can solve."

The defense’s case continues this week.

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan