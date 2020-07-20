Delta screening process for travelers who cannot wear a mask begins Monday

article

Delta Air Lines' new "Clearance-to-Fly" screening process for travelers who have medical conditions that prevent them from wearing masks kicks in on Monday.

"We encourage customers who are prevented from wearing a mask due to a health condition to reconsider travel," Delta said in a statement to FOX Business. "If they decide to travel, they will be welcome to fly upon completing a virtual consultation prior to departure at the airport to ensure everyone's safety, because nothing is more important."

Delta is partnering with STAT-MD, a company it has used for ground-based medical support for nearly 20 years, to conduct phone consultations with a medical professional for all passengers exempted from wearing face coverings. The consultation will determine whether the passenger has final clearance to fly.

RELATED: How risky is flying during the coronavirus pandemic?

Passengers who refuse to wear a mask without clearance from STAT-MD can be denied boarding and even lose flight privileges with Delta.

Advertisement

The airline asks that customers who need to go through Clearance-to-Fly arrive early to allow plenty of time for the process, which can take over an hour.

The process will be in effect through the end of 2020.

Get updates on this story from foxbusiness.com.