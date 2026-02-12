The Brief BART officials warn that without a new revenue source, the agency may be forced to close 15 of its stations and reduce train frequency. The agency hopes voters will approve a tax measure to bridge its massive budget deficit, fueled by a post-pandemic ridership slump.



BART directors pressed for specifics Thursday during a workshop on the agency’s dire financial outlook, receiving few firm answers as the transit agency considers closing stations to bridge a massive budget deficit fueled by a post-pandemic ridership slump.

Related article

The transit agency is weighing a series of drastic cuts if voters do not approve a tax measure on the November ballot. Proposed reductions include closing up to 15 stations, ending service at 9 p.m., reducing train frequency to every 30 minutes, and laying off 1,200 workers.

"This level of reduction has never been implemented by any transit agency, so it’s a big unknown to us what the revenue impact of that would be," said Joseph Beach, BART’s chief financial officer.

'Death spiral' warning

What we know:

BART is pinning its recovery on a 14-year sales tax measure projected to generate $980 million. The proposal involves a half-cent sales tax in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo, and Santa Clara counties, while San Francisco’s portion would be 1 cent.

State Sen. Scott Wiener, who helped introduce the measure, issued a stark warning about the stakes.

"We have to pass this," Wiener said. "If this doesn't pass, BART will essentially collapse. It could actually cease to exist, go into a death spiral."

Stations on the chopping block

Local perspective:

If the measure fails, BART could begin closing its 10 lowest-ridership stations as early as January, including Castro Valley, North Concord, Oakland International Airport, Orinda, Pittsburg Center, San Bruno, South Hayward, South San Francisco, Warm Springs, and West Dublin/Pleasanton

An additional five stations could be shuttered by July 2027 if further savings are required.

Featured article

Riders fear 'catastrophe'

What they're saying:

The prospect of a crippled transit system has regular commuters on edge. Judy of El Sobrante, who commutes from the Orinda station to Walnut Creek, expressed disbelief at the proposed closures.

"It’s so important for me to park here," she said.

Ricardo Liberman of Moraga, who recently used the Oakland airport connector, said he would gladly support the tax to avoid the gridlock that would follow a BART collapse.

"I think it would be a catastrophe on the Bay Bridge, trying to cross without BART," Liberman said.

BART Director Robert Raburn summarized how critical the trains are for riders.

"They just show up and go," Raburn said. "Convenience is critical, and I want to retain that."

Henry Lee is a KTVU reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on X @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan