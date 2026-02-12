Musicians, friends gather to remember East Bay trumpet player shot by deputies

The Brief Musicians and friends paid tribute to beloved trumpet player Anthony Anderson with a jam session Thursday night at the Starry Plough in Berkeley. Anderson was shot and killed near San Leandro early Monday by two deputies who say they thought he had a gun. The beloved musician is being remembered as a "community-minded" person who "inspired and connected people".



Local musicians are paying tribute to a beloved trumpet player who was shot and killed by Alameda County Sheriff's Deputies outside his home earlier this week. Anthony Anderson was remembered Thursday night at the Starry Plough in Berkeley, where he was a frequent performer.

Jam session to honor beloved musician

An emotional jam session was held at the bar on Shattuck Avenue in Berkeley to honor Anthony Anderson. Performers joined each other on stage in a musical celebration of life.

The trumpeter, perhaps better known as "Anthony Ant", regularly hosted bands and performed at the Starry Plough. He also hosted the free "Funk Glory Jam" night on Thursdays. But on this Thursday night, the first without Anderson, musicians and regulars felt his absence on stage.

The backstory:

Early Monday morning, Anderson was fatally shot by two deputies outside his home near San Leandro. Authorities say Anderson called 911, saying he had a gun and wanted to harm others. Video shows him walking toward deputies with an object the sheriff's office says was designed to resemble a gun. Investigators later determined it was a pipe, according to neighbors. The state attorney general's office is investigating the shooting.

Some friends say deputies should have done more to de-escalate, but Thursday night the focus was on the joy and connection Anderson brought to others.

What they're saying:

"Anthony was the most community-minded person I've ever met. He's run these jazz and funk jams for over 15 years now. In that time, it's connected hundreds of musicians, and thousands of people have seen it," said friend and fellow musician Dan Yockey. "It's just a devastating loss."

"I think we're remembering him as a figure who led us and made so much possible. He inspired and connected people, and he's a person we want to look back on and bring the best that he brought into life and make that manifest here tonight," said friend Lev Schlaffer.

What's next:

In addition to Thursday night's jam, a memorial service is being planned for Anderson, though no date has been set yet.

What you can do:

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with memorial and funeral expenses.

The Source: Interviews by KTVU's John Krinjak; information from the Alameda County Sheriff's Office