Delta variant more transmissible than previously believed, according to internal CDC report

The delta variant of the Coronavirus may be much more transmissible than originally believed.

According to an internal slide presentation shared within the Centers for Disease Control and obtained by the Washington Post and New York Times Thursday, the delta variant is as contagious as chickenpox, and infections among vaccinated people may be just as transmissible as those in unvaccinated people.

The documents state that the delta variant is more transmissible than the viruses that cause MERS, SARS, Ebola, the common cold, the seasonal flu, and smallpox, the New York Times reports.

"Anyone who's not vaccinated and who did not have covid previously, the delta variant is so contagious that you're going to get it," Adm. Brett Giroir, the former Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary said on Fox's "America Reports."

The findings in the internal documents informed the CDC's masking guidelines announced on Tuesday, recommending that fully-vaccinated people wear masks in public indoor spaces and parts of the country where the virus is surging, the New York Times stated.

A federal health official told the Washington Post that the CDC is expected to publish the data cited in the documents on Friday.