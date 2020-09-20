Democrats urge republican senate to hold off on Supreme Court nomination until after the election

In the politically left-leaning Bay Area, the death of Justice Ginsburg has many concerned about her replacement and how it could shape laws that may alter people’s lives.

The President seems to be making it clear he wants a new justice in place before the election.

Many argue the choice should be left to the next elected president.

And some in the Bay Area say they're concerned Trump’s pick to replace Ginsburg will be too conservative.

A makeshift memorial in Oakland symbolizes the admiration and respect many in the Bay Area have for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“I admired her so much for all the contributions she made to women's equality, gender equality, and all, just the liberal decisions and dissent she gave from the court,” said Mitch Crisell of San Francisco.

Known by many as RBG, Ginsburg championed liberal and progressive causes.

Now many of her admirers say a conservative replacement could swing the court too far to the right.

“I'm very concerned that if the court has a conservative majority then my life will be significantly altered in a negative way, because I don't trust the conservative wing of our politics to protect me or to protect people I care about,” said Scott Sessions of Oakland.

“And I think it's a danger to Roe v Wade, and I just don't know what's going to happen, I fear for the worst,” said Sandy Mangan.

The president seems intent on solidifying Ginsburg’s replacement before the election, but will need a consensus from most of the 53 senate republicans.

In 2016, some of those republican senators said it’s inappropriate to have a president nominate a supreme court justice in an election year.

“It all is the question of will four republican senators say we took a principled stand in 2016 and we're going to stay with that principal stand here in 2020,” said David Lavine, Professor at UC Hastings College of the Law.

To get Ginsburg’s replacement confirmed, republicans would have to move at break-neck speed after Trump names a nominee.

With just 45 days until election, it typically takes just over 8 weeks to confirm a new justice, according to a congressional research service.

Democrats oppose the rush of a new court nominee, but experts say they don’t have the legal means to stop it.

“They should wear the noisiest shoes that they own and stamp their feet as loudly as they can because the reality is they can't do that much,” said Levine.

Ironically, of all the modern justices, Ginsburg’s confirmation was the fastest at 50 days.

To get a new justice in place before the election, the president and senate republicans will have to move much faster than that.