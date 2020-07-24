Expand / Collapse search

Demonstration to support Portland protesters planned Friday afternoon in Lafayette

By Eli Walsh
Lafayette
Bay City News
FILE - A federal officer pepper sprays a protester in front of the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse on July 20, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. The federal police response to the ongoing protests against racial inequality has been criticized by city and st

LAFAYETTE, Calif. - The Mount Diablo Peace and Justice Center will host a demonstration Friday to show solidarity with police brutality protesters in Portland, Oregon. 

The Peace and Justice Center plan to gather at the corner of Mount Diablo Boulevard and Moraga Road between 4 and 6 p.m. 

Demonstrators are asked to practice physical distancing and wear a mask, in accordance with local and state public safety guidelines. 

Protesters in Portland have faced crackdowns from federal 
authorities in recent days. Some protesters have also claimed federal law enforcement officers unlawfully detained them or otherwise assaulted them. 

Demonstrators in Lafayette are encouraged to bring signs and 
maintain the peace during the event.  