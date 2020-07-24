Demonstration to support Portland protesters planned Friday afternoon in Lafayette

article

The Mount Diablo Peace and Justice Center will host a demonstration Friday to show solidarity with police brutality protesters in Portland, Oregon.

The Peace and Justice Center plan to gather at the corner of Mount Diablo Boulevard and Moraga Road between 4 and 6 p.m.

Demonstrators are asked to practice physical distancing and wear a mask, in accordance with local and state public safety guidelines.

Protesters in Portland have faced crackdowns from federal

authorities in recent days. Some protesters have also claimed federal law enforcement officers unlawfully detained them or otherwise assaulted them.

Demonstrators in Lafayette are encouraged to bring signs and

maintain the peace during the event.