Demonstrators line the Golden Gate Bridge to protest the government of Iran

The Golden Gate Bridge was filled with Iranian Americans Sunday as they protested their homeland’s government, and the death of a young woman who died while in Iranian police custody.

Some held signs saying "Iranian Lives Matter," calling this Iran’s "George Floyd Moment."

Organizers say more than 6,000 mostly Iranian Americans filed onto the bridge in a show of solidarity with protestors in Iran.

"Honestly, everyone is here not because of us. It's because of the people of Iran. People see what's happening to the people of Iran and come here. That's it," said volunteer organizer, Kamran Amintaheri.

Global protests erupted in the wake of Mahsa Amini’s death. She was arrested in Tehran after being accused of not properly wearing her head covering, called a hijab. She died in police custody. Iranian authorities say the 22-year-old had a heart attack, but witnesses say she was brutally beaten.

The protests that were sparked in Iran have gone global. Demonstrators are united in what they’re working toward.

"For change. Hoping something could change in Iran, the government. Hoping for freedom," said Dorsa Yavari of Foster City.

"Sharia law has been ruling Iran for the past 43 years. I think right now a moment has been created where people are explaining that they don't want it anymore," said Ava Rasouli of Martinez.

Many at the demonstration were born in Iran. Some fled in protest after the Iranian Revolution in 1979 when the Islamic Republic was established.

A woman who said she worked for the Shah before the revolution asked that her name be withheld.

She said she was one of many who left her wealth and what remained of her family in order to avoid living in the Islamic Republic.

"Most educated, wealthy Iranians they left in 1979 and they are scattered all over the world, and they don’t want to go back because they are against this government."

Demonstrators say Iran’s crackdown on protestors is leading to more death.

One volunteer made 500 different placards representing other Iranians who have been killed in recent clashes with the government.

Amintaheri pointed to the picture of the man on the placard he was wearing.

"He was just a common worker, low wage. He came out, they killed him," said Amintaheri.

The chain of protestors that spanned the bridge symbolized what some say is a tipping point in Iran.

"Now everyone is out so they are going to change and I just can't wait (for) that happens," said Amintaheri.

"It has to change. We don’t want this Islamic Republic," said the woman who wanted to remain anonymous.

Organizers of The Golden Gate Bridge demonstration say they have more events in the planning stages for next weekend.

