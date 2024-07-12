Demonstrators protest PG&E hikes.

The California Public Utilities Commission has approved a proposal that could lead to more rate hikes for PG&E customers.

Commissioners voted to approve a plan allowing PG&E to record and track the energizing project, and allow costs to be passed on to customers up to $144 million this year.

Standing on the steps of the commission's San Francisco building on Thursday, demonstrators criticized the CPUC and PG&E for rising rates: Electric bills have already doubled in the last five years.

Shame on PG&E and the CPUC, which is supposed to be a watchdog, but has acted as a reliable partner in crime for for PG&E," said Scott Brown, a member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

The CPUC said the costs for energizing upgrades will save customers money in the long run.

In a statement to KTVU, PG&E called the decision a "positive step forward and will help us energize more customers faster."

The utility said it hopes to help power California's clean energy future.







