'Insecure,' '90210' actor Denise Dowse dies at 64

Actor Denise Dowse, best known for her role as Mrs. Yvonne Teasley in "Beverly Hills, 90210," has died.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life," her sister said on Dowse's Instagram page.

"Denise Yvonne Dowse was the most amazing sister, a consummate, illustrious actress, mentor and director. She was my very best friend and final family member. Denise loved all of you. I know that she is watching over us with all the love she has."

Dowse, 64, died after fighting a "virulent form" of meningitis, or an infection of the brain and spinal cord, her sister said.

Dowse’s most recent role was Dr. Rhonda Pine on HBO’s hit series "Insecure," but the actor has credits in more than 30 films and 85 TV shows, including her role as Mrs. Yvonne Teasley in "90210," according to Entertainment Weekly. She has also appeared in "Bio-Dome," "Pleasantville," "Ray" and "Coach Carter."

Actress Denise Dowse arrives at the 26th Annual NAACP Theatre Awards at Saban Theatre on November 21, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Ian Ziering, who played Steve Sanders on "90210," called her death "insanely heartbreaking."

"Throughout all my years working on Beverly Hills 90210, my scenes with Denise will always be remembered with the utmost in respect for her talent, and fondness for the loving soul she was," Ziering said on Instagram. "Some of my heartiest off camera laughs were between she and I hammering out the the discipline her Mrs. Teasley would dish out to my Steve Sanders. My sincere condolences to her family, and all others who she was dear to. God bless you Denise, pay forward that Legacy Key."