Deputies detain man driving stolen car in Lafayette, locate two firearms

Contra Costa County sheriff's deputies deployed in response to recent violent crimes in Lafayette and Orinda located and tracked a stolen car Saturday from Lafayette to Oakland, arresting the driver for possession of firearms.

The suspect vehicle was seen going westbound on state Highway 24 near the Pleasant Hill Road exit in Lafayette and deputies followed, but did not chase, the vehicle to West Oakland, where it was pulled over at Willow and Goss streets, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The driver and a passenger were detained with the help of Oakland police.

A search turned up two firearms in the possession of driver Andres Williams, 44, of Oakland.

Williams was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on charges that include being felon in possession of a firearm, stolen vehicle and possession of stolen property.

The unidentified passenger was released at the scene.