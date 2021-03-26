Expand / Collapse search

Deputies say dog may have been attacked by mountain lion near Portola Valley

By Dennis Culver
Published 
Wild Nature
Bay City News

Possible mountain lion attack near Portola Valley

Deputies with the San Mateo County Sheriff's office say they believe the attack happened around 9 p.m. Thursday.

PORTOLA VALLEY, Calif. - The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is notifying the public about a possible mountain lion attack involving a dog that was reported Thursday evening.

The incident occurred Thursday around 9 p.m. in the area of Alpine Road and Interstate Highway 280 near Portola Valley, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office received a report a medium-sized domestic dog was possibly attacked outside and carried off by a mountain lion.

The attack wasn't witnessed, but a mountain lion was seen leaving the area around the time the dog was noticed to be missing.

Responding deputies were not able to locate the mountain lion or the dog.