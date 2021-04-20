Derek Chauvin's conviction sparks reaction across Bay Area

San Francisco Mayor London Breed said the conviction of ex-police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd is a turning point for the country.

"This verdict does not bring back the life of George Floyd. It can’t replace the years of his life that were robbed from him, nor the life experiences and memories that would have been made with his friends and family," Breed said in a statement. "What this verdict does reflect is that the tide is turning in this country, although still too slowly, toward accountability and justice.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said the verdict in the case speaks to the nation's long history of systemic racism that resulted in Floyd's death and many others.

"Today’s verdict is a just one, and it’s also an indictment. The deep structural racism that pervades our country – and leads to the state-sponsored murder of Black men like George Floyd and too many others – must end. Juries shouldn’t have to tell us this," she tweeted.

Leaders with Oakland-based Anti Police-Terror Project, who have organized to defund Oakland Police Department and who have criticized the mayor, said they were both "thrilled and stunned" by the verdict. But like many, they touched on how much work needs to be done towards abolishing racial injustice.

"We want people to be clear we haven’t solved white supremacy and anti Blackness. The people must know that it was the people who got this conviction. We know that when we organize, we win, and today is proof of that," the organization wrote.

OPD included a line in a statement they released on the verdict that said, "Together we will work towards rethinking policing in America." They also said they seek to strengthen police and community relations.

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin said, "Today's verdict brings relief to Americans but it doesn't bring justice. It doesn't heal the pain George Floyd's family has suffered. Boudin, who is now facing two recall efforts, noted convictions against police officers are rare and that the push for police accountability must continue.