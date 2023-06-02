'Despondent' man on Bay Bridge ties up traffic

A man that the California Highway Patrol is describing as "despondent" is standing on the Bay Bridge, tying up traffic.

The CHP reported he appeared on Interstate 80 west of Treasure Island about 8:15 a.m.

He was reported to be sitting on the edge of the bridge wearing a Marine uniform.

The two right lanes of the bridge were closed for about two hours, the CHP said.

About 10:20 a.m., the CHP said that the man was being taken to the hospital for evaluation.