CHP standoff underway with potentially armed suspect

A standoff is underway with California Highway Patrol officers and a potentially armed suspect following a reported shooting in Santa Rosa.

Around 11 a.m. CHP received a call about a freeway shooting that occurred southbound 101 from Windsor to Santa Rosa; the suspect shot at a black SUV.

No injuries were reported from the shooting.

Having plate information from the suspect car--a Silver Toyota Corolla around a 2001 model--officers tracked the suspect down to a Rohnert Park shopping center.

Officers tried to contact the driver who drove away to the SB up Highway 37.

Currently, police activity on I-80 in both directions in Fairfield has all lanes blocked and traffic is backed up along I-80.

CHP Solano says they are working to resolve the incident and hope to open the lanes as soon as possible, but do not have a timetable for reopenings.

This story is developing.