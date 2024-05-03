Expand / Collapse search
CHP standoff underway with potentially armed suspect

By KTVU staff
Updated  May 3, 2024 4:25pm PDT
FAIRFIELD, Calif. - A standoff is underway with California Highway Patrol officers and a potentially armed suspect following a reported shooting in Santa Rosa

Around 11 a.m. CHP received a call about a freeway shooting that occurred southbound 101 from Windsor to Santa Rosa; the suspect shot at a black SUV. 

No injuries were reported from the shooting.

Police standoff on westbound I-80 near American Canyon

A suspect sought in connection with shooting on Friday took officers on a chase across Interstate 80.

Having plate information from the suspect car--a Silver Toyota Corolla around a 2001 model--officers tracked the suspect down to a Rohnert Park shopping center. 

Officers tried to contact the driver who drove away to the SB up Highway 37. 

Currently, police activity on I-80 in both directions in Fairfield has all lanes blocked and traffic is backed up along I-80.

CHP Solano says they are working to resolve the incident and hope to open the lanes as soon as possible, but do not have a timetable for reopenings. 

This story is developing.