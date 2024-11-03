Día de los Muertos festival kicks off in Oakland

article

Oakland's Fruitvale neighborhood held its popular Dia de los Muertos festival Sunday, for the 29th year.

The event welcomes about 100,000 people each year. It's a celebration of culture and ancestry with vibrant colors and traditions.

Local artist Chris Ganillo has been going to the festival for 20 years, where he showed off his paintings, with many of them embodying the meaning of the Day of the Dead holiday.

"I have the woman painted with half of her face representing the underworld, and then also representing life. So we know where we’re going to go, and that’s a tribute and celebration of both worlds," said Ganillo.

At the festival you can find everything from traditional Latin jewelry and clothing to classic low riders and, of course, food and music.

But dozens of elaborate, large altars represent the true significance of the event. They honor loved ones who have died. The goal is to show that they are still with us and their memories still inspire us.

Featured article

It's a sacred tradition and so much time and creativity goes into each piece on the altar.

Mayra Hernandez has a whole team of people helping her set one up. One of her helpers helped translate the importance of the altar.

"We’re honoring and remembering the people who have died, so many genocides, in Chile, Palestine. And representing all the lost lives with the skulls," said Hernandez.

She said she used all the important pieces in her altar.

"Copal, it’s a resin, you light it up, it smells incredible, and it’s inviting the spirits in. And the flowers, the marigolds, this arc right here, that’s corn arc, and it has marigolds on it and then the candles," said Hernandez.

But altars aren't just for those familiar with the holiday. Jamiania Gray, a lead art teacher at the Center for Art Esteem, helped her class of 16 high school students create one. And there was a lesson behind putting one together for the first time.

"I feel like a lot of students really struggle with trying to deal with death and trauma. And so our whole entire class was around how to deal with that and understanding that grieving is a forever process. It’s not something that just goes away, you know," said Gray.

The event goes until 5 p.m. on Sunday and is free to attend.