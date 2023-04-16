Diablo Road reopens after weeks-long repair project

article

Danville officials said Sunday that Diablo Road has been re-opened, after a long closure to repair winter storm-related damage.

The Diablo Road Culvert Replacement Project began March 23, to repair roadway and the drainage culvert on Diablo Road, east of Alameda Diablo and Avenida Nueva. The project was initially scheduled to be finished by April 13 but was extended due to weather and supply issues.

Additional project updates can be found here.