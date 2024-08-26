Dirt bike riders accused of robbery, causing headaches on Bay Bridge

Oakland police say a group of people riding dirt- and motorbikes swarmed a business on Sunday afternoon and robbed it.

Police received a call about 2:45 p.m. regarding a business near Grand Avenue north of Lake Merritt. Officers said a fight broke out among some of the riders and then, some of the bikers started stealing items from the business, which wasn't immediately identified.

At least one person was taken into custody.

Then, dozens of motorbikes and some ATVs were spotted on the Bay Bridge doing stunts.

It's unclear if they were part of the Lake Merritt motorbike group or not.

Councilman Noel Gallo took photos of them on the bridge.

"They were not only riding on the bridge, but they were doing their tricks, you know, jumping their motorcycles on one wheel and it was extremely dangerous," Gallo told KTVU on Sunday night.

Gallo said everyone had to slow down to about 10 miles an hour as the swarm of motorbikes weaved through traffic.

Some dirt bikes are street legal, but stunts are not allowed on public roadways.

The California Highway Patrol said there were actually two groups that rode across the bridge; one at 11:15 a.m. and the second at 3:45 p.m.





