The Brief Michael Miles of San Pablo said someone stole his $6,000 motorized wheelchair in broad daylight. The specialized chair allowed him to do yard work, and he is confined to hard floors and pavement without the machine. He is seeking the public's help to identify the thief, and to afford a new chair in the meantime.



A San Pablo man who is disabled said his power assist wheelchair was stolen from his backyard — and it happened within a minute.

"It is very low to steal someone's wheelchair," said Michael Miles.

Miles showed KTVU security video from Saturday afternoon showing his $6,000 motorized wheelchair as it was swiped.

"It was only my outdoor chair. I was able to do yard work. A regular wheelchair does not get around in the grass or the dirt. Without the chair, I can only get around on the pavement, and I am stuck on hard floors," he said.

Miles said he worked as a marine engineer. Then he got into a car accident, which left him without the ability to work or even walk.

"I broke myself at the wrong time. I was just getting ready to retire," said Miles.

Now at 58, he relies on his disability check.

The alleged crime:

Miles said he has no idea who the alleged thief is. He said maybe someone looked into his yard and saw the expensive chair.

Also, behind his house are railroad tracks and a dirt path. Miles said the man could have walked through the grass and entered his back gate, which Miles says was left open.

Miles filed a police report, and KTVU has reached out to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office, but did not hear back at the time of publishing.

In the interim, Miles has a message to the alleged thief: "Please bring my chair back. It comes in handy."

Miles' family has a GoFundMe to raise $4,000 to help pay for a new chair.