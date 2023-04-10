Expand / Collapse search

Disneyland Magic Key pass sales resume

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Updated April 11, 2023 9:42AM
Disneyland
Disneyland Resort on Monday announced it is resuming sales of all annual passes in the Magic Key program.

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Get your wallet ready.

Passes will go on sale no earlier than 9 a.m. PST, according to the website.

The following passes are available for purchase: 

  • Inspire Key ($1,599)
  • Believe Key ($1,099)
  • Enchant Key ($699)
  • Imagine Key (SoCal residents only; $449)

Passes are subject to availability and being in the queue does not guarantee the ability to purchase any Magic Key pass, the website states.

ANAHEIM, CA - AUGUST 14: General views of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland on August 14, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

"When you’re a Magic Key holder, the Disneyland Resort is your land—you’re a townsperson on Main Street, U.S.A., a galactic citizen of Batuu, a hero at Avengers Campus, a local at Pixar Pier and beyond," Disney says on the website. "You belong to the community of core Disneyland fans who all share a passion and love for the parks.

The Magic Key program provides reservation-based admission to one or both Disneyland Resort theme parks and a variety of admission opportunities, pricing options, experiences, and savings on food, beverages and merchandise. 