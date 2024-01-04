Disneyland Magic Key Pass sales resume: What to know

They're back! But you better pack your patience because there will definitely be a wait.

Disneyland Resort has announced it is resuming sales of select passes in the Magic Key program.

New pass sales will begin Jan. 10 at 9 a.m., according to the website. Guests can enter the virtual waiting room no earlier than 8:45 a.m.

The following passes are available for purchase:

Inspire Key ($1,649)

Believe Key ($1,249)

Enchant Key ($849)

Imagine Key (SoCal residents only; $449)

Passes are subject to availability and being in the queue does not guarantee the ability to purchase any Magic Key pass, according to the website. Passes are nonrefundable and nontransferable.

SUGGESTED:

If you live in SoCal, the theme park is still offering a limited-time ticket offer for you. You can get admission as low as $75 per day on select days with the purchase of a three-day, one-park per day weekday ticket.

The special offer is valid for visits from Jan. 2, 2024 to June 2, 2024. All tickets are subject to park reservation availability.

ANAHEIM, CA - AUGUST 14: General views of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland on August 14, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

If you've got kiddos you want to take to The Happiest Place on Earth, it's also still offering its special ticket offer announced back in October.

You can purchase a child's ticket (ages 3-9) to Disneyland Resort theme parks for as low as $50 per child, per day.

If you want to really plan ahead, Disneyland has already released its lineup of 2024 celebrations and events. Tap or click here to learn more.