Police activity shuts down down most eastbound lanes of Bay Bridge

Most eastbound lanes on the Bay Bridge were shut down early Friday morning due to police activity.

A KTVU news photographer confirmed that the incident involved a man in distress on the railing of the bridge.

The California Highway Patrol closed all but one eastbound lane, while traffic into San Francisco was clear.

Since this incident was happening in the early morning hours and going against the direction of the morning commute, traffic was not yet a major issue.

But KTVU traffic reporter Sal Castaneda said that traffic was backed up to about 7th Street and slightly beyond in San Francisco.