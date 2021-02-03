'Ditch the parties': Officials warn against Super Bowl gatherings

Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup pitting Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers against Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is causing sleepless nights, but not just for sports fans.

Many public health officials are worried the big game could lead to a rise in COVID infections.



Roughly a year ago, San Francisco 49ers fans packed into bars, restaurants, and homes to bask in the Super Bowl glow until the game’s ending.



"At the end of the day, we choked it. We had such a good season and to see everything happen like this is just crushing," said 49ers fan Sam after the team's big loss last year.



Fast forward to today, the word to describe this year's Super Bowl is caution. Many public health officials worry getting together for the big game could lead to big problems as the nation deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We want to see that this Super Bowl does not become that next big spread event. We want to do what we can and keep our guard up," said California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly.



Ghaly said the state and the rest of the nation saw a surge in COVID cases after the Dodgers and Lakers championships. That, coupled with holiday travel has sent infection and death rates soaring.



"A typical Super Bowl party is basically a party that has all the elements of a super-spreader event," said Dr. Jake Scott, a Stanford University infectious diseases expert.



A three-day survey in January by Seton Hall University found 25% of its 1,522 respondents across the nation said they would gather with people outside of their household for a Super Bowl event.



"It certainly concerns me. And certainly, the number is a lot higher than we were expecting," said Dr. Daniel Ladik, the survey poll’s methodologist. "It could mean people really need something to look forward to."



Experts said if there are Super Bowl gatherings, people should expect another surge just as the current one is waning.



"An indoor setting where there are crowds of people shouting and drinking and eating, that’s just a perfect recipe for the virus to spread," said Dr. Scott.



Officials around the Bay Area are asking sports fans to enjoy the big game without gathering together.



"Some people view it as being a wet blanket. But I view it as being a security blanket," said David Canepa, president of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors. "People need to wear their damn masks, and ditch the parties."

