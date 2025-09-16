DMV revokes personalized California license plate

A Sacramento woman is fighting the DMV after it moved to revoke her personalized license plate.

The DMV says her plate, which reads: "I am Isis" violates rules prohibiting plates linked to illegal or violent groups, KCRA 3 reported. The DMV says the plate could be seen as endorsing the terrorist organization, ISIS.

But Isis Wharton told the TV station that she was named after the Egyptian goddess, Isis.

Wharton purchased the plate in 2022 and has been renewing it without any issue -- until now.



"My mom was so upset," she told KCRA. "She loves my name, and she's always been a big advocate for anyone that's been offended by my name. And so she was the one that was like, you need to do something about that. Like, don't just change it. Like, do something about it."



Wharton is preparing to challenge the DMV’s decision.

She has until Sept. 25 to request a hearing.

Attempts to reach the DMV for comment were unsuccessful.