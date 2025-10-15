Doctor sentenced in Burlingame rape of woman he met on Tinder during work trip
BURLINGAME, Calif. - A North Carolina doctor was sentenced to six years in prison for raping a woman he met on a dating app during a business trip to the Bay Area, prosecutors said.
Nizar Fathallach Saleh Abdelfattah, 37, an ophthalmologist, was in the Bay Area for work in September 2023 and staying at the SFO Marriott Hotel in Burlingame. He met a woman through Tinder, and the two went out for a drink, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Prosecutors said the woman told Abdelfattah she was not interested in hooking up. After a long walk together, they returned to his hotel room, where they began kissing. When the woman told him to stop, Abdelfattah ignored her and raped her, prosecutors said.
The woman immediately reported the assault to police.
Abdelfattah told investigators they only kissed and that no sexual activity occurred. He claimed the woman left without complaint.
After a 13-day jury trial, Abdelfattah was found guilty.
He was sentenced to six years in a California state prison and must register as a sex offender for life.
The Source: Information for this story was obtained from the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.