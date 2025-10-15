Doctor sentenced in Burlingame rape of woman he met on Tinder during work trip

The Brief Nizar Fathallach Saleh Abdelfattah, 37, an ophthalmologist in North Carolina, was sentenced to six years in state prison for raping a woman he met on Tinder. The assault occurred in September 2023 at the SFO Marriott Hotel in Burlingame while Abdelfattah was in town for business.



Nizar Fathallach Saleh Abdelfattah, 37, an ophthalmologist, was in the Bay Area for work in September 2023 and staying at the SFO Marriott Hotel in Burlingame. He met a woman through Tinder, and the two went out for a drink, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said the woman told Abdelfattah she was not interested in hooking up. After a long walk together, they returned to his hotel room, where they began kissing. When the woman told him to stop, Abdelfattah ignored her and raped her, prosecutors said.

The woman immediately reported the assault to police.

Abdelfattah told investigators they only kissed and that no sexual activity occurred. He claimed the woman left without complaint.

After a 13-day jury trial, Abdelfattah was found guilty.

He was sentenced to six years in a California state prison and must register as a sex offender for life.