Doctor suspected of felony sexual battery apprehended at SFO

Police in San Francisco on Saturday arrested a doctor at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) on suspicion of felony sexual battery, the Sacramento Sheriff's Office said.

Rachandeep Singh first came on the Sacramento Sheriff's radar on April 26 when a woman at the River Pointe Post-Acute Care Facility on Fair Oaks Boulevard accused Singh, her boss, of allegedly touching her sexually against her will.

According to the Sacramento Sheriff, Singh, who was medical director at River Pointe, was removed from the facility by their administration, but detectives learned that he also oversaw at least two other facilities in the City of Stockton and the San Joaquin County area.

The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office has filed felony sexual battery charges against Singh, the Sheriff's Office said. A warrant for his arrest was issued.

On Saturday, San Francisco officers took Singh into custody at SFO, and he was booked into custody in San Mateo County. He was released on bail the same day.

Singh is scheduled to appear in court in Sacramento on Aug. 17.

"Due to Dr. Singh's position in several areas throughout the region, detectives are looking for other potential victims," tweeted the Sheriff's Office.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case to contact the Sacramento Sheriff's Office at (916) 874-5115. Tips can also be left anonymously at sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-8477.