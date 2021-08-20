DOJ: Bay Area doctor found with 2K images of child pornography

article

Menlo Park physician Joseph Andrew Mollick has been charged with possession of child pornography.

The federal complaint was unsealed Thursday in San Francisco federal court against Mollick, an oncologist hematologist affiliated with several Bay Area hospitals.

The charges allege Mollick had more than 2,000 images and videos of child pornography on his Apple iCloud account, according to a news release Friday from the office of Acting United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge Tatum King.

Mollick appeared Friday in federal court, where the judge released him on a $50,000 bond. If convicted, Mollick faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.