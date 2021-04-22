DOJ finds mental health care, overuse of isolation at Santa Rita Jail unconstitutional

article

The U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division on Thursday issued a report, saying the mental health care system in Alameda County, and in particular, Santa Rita Jail, violate parts of the Constitution.

The report, which federal investigators began during the Obama administration, also found that the overuse of housing incarcerated people in isolation, or what's called Administrative Segregation, is unconstitutional.

Specifically, Pamela S. Karlan, the Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney in the General Civil Rights Division, wrote her office has reasonable cause to believe that:

(1) Alameda County violates the Americans with Disabilities Act by failing to provide services to qualified individuals with mental health disabilities in the most integrated setting appropriate to their needs by unnecessarily institutionalizing them at John George Psychiatric Hospital and sub-acute facilities;

(2) Santa Rita Jail fails to provide constitutionally adequate mental health care to prisoners with serious mental health needs, including those at risk of suicide;

(3) Santa Rita Jail’s use of prolonged restrictive housing under current conditions violates the Eighth and Fourteenth Amendment rights of prisoners with serious mental illness;

and (4) Santa Rita Jail violates the ADA by denying prisoners with mental health disabilities access to services, programs, and activities because of their disabilities.

Kara Janssen, whose firm sued Alameda County Sheriff in 2018 over these very issues, said the 45-page report from the federal government is a "really big deal."

As for what's next?

Janssen said: "That's a really good question."

Her team has been meeting with lawyers from Alameda County regular to try to correct some of the issues and avoid a trial. She said more might come out at the next hearing later this month.

Sgt. Ray Kelly, a spokesman for the sheriff, said he was waiting for county counsel to issue a comment.

In 2019, a KTVU investigation found that Santa Rita Jail had the highest death rate of any jail in Northern California and that there is a direct correlation between those who take their own lives in jail and those housed in isolation.

At the time, nearly 80 percent of those incarcerated, and who were also kept in some type of isolated confinement with limited or no access to the outdoors and human interaction, committed suicide.

When the Department of Justice investigators visited the jail, the report cited there were 75 prisoners in Administrative Segregation, or isolation, who had been there for over 90 days.

Eleven of the 14 people who died by suicide between 2015 and 2019 were held in restrictive housing at some point, and half of the other instances of self-harm that they reviewed occurred while prisoners were in restrictive housing.

Santa Rita Jail offers an array of programming and transition services to prisoners in the general population, the report found, but prisoners with mental health disabilities who are held in the Jail’s segregated "mental health unit" or in administrative segregation are denied access to these programs.

"Together, these alleged violations result in a system where people with mental health disabilities in Alameda County find themselves unnecessarily cycling in and out of psychiatric institutions, lacking access to proven, evidence-based practices that would allow them to recover and participate in community life," according to the authors of the report.

Last month, California's state auditor singled out Santa Rita Jail for not sharing enough information about the mental health of incarcerated people and having an excess surplus of $135 million, much of which wasn't reported properly.

Developing.

