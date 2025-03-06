DOJ opens civil rights investigation at University of California

The US Department of Justice has opened a civil rights investigation into allegations of antisemitism at the University of California.

The investigation will determine if the 10-campus system allowed discrimination against Jewish faculty and staff during the wave of pro-Palestinian protests that followed Israel's war with Hamas.

The administration has opened investigations into five college campuses nationwide, including Columbia University and UC Berkeley.

In a news release on Wednesday, U.S. Attorney General Pam Pondi wrote: "This Department of Justice will always defend Jewish Americans, protect civil rights, and leverage our resources to eradicate institutional antisemitism in our nation’s universities."

The University of California defended its actions and emphatically denied allowing antisemitism on its campuses.

"We want to be clear: the University of California is unwavering in its commitment to combating antisemitism and protecting everyone’s civil rights," UC spokesman Stett Holbrook said. "We continue to take specific steps to foster an environment free of harassment and discrimination for everyone in the university community."

