Dolphins fan swipes ball intended for Tyreek Hill's mom after Miami star's touchdown

An overzealous Miami Dolphins fan intercepted a pass from Tyreek Hill on Sunday after the speedy wide receiver scored a touchdown early in the third quarter against the New York Giants.

Hill and Tua Tagovailoa connected on a 69-yard touchdown pass that helped Miami extend the lead, 24-10. After Hill crossed the goal line, he was trying to give the ball to his mother.

His mom, Anesha Sanchez, who was in the stands in the back of the end zone, ran down toward Hill, but there were a few people in her way.

Hill tried to toss the ball up to her but one fan in Dolphins colors tipped the ball to himself. Sanchez appeared to tell the fan that she was Hill’s mom and the man handed the ball over to her.

FILE - Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins warms up prior to the game against the New York Giants at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 08, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Rich Storry/Getty Images)

It was Hill’s first touchdown of the game as Miami was steamrolling over New York .

The seven-time Pro Bowler entered the matchup with 28 catches for 470 yards and four touchdowns. He was closing in on 200 yards receiving as the team entered the fourth quarter. However, Miami went up 31-13 before the start of the fourth quarter and the team didn’t need to pass quite as much.

Miami is on its way to a 4-1 record and is about to drop New York to 1-4 on the season.

