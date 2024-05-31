As a felon, Donald Trump can no longer travel to 38 countries

article

Donald Trump was found guilty in his hush money trial, making him a convicted felon, which now may affect his ability to travel.

Countries globally have strict entry requirements to protect residents and maintain national security.

Citing the World Population Review, Newsweek reported that G7 nations Canada, the United Kingdom, and Japan have policies restricting entry to people with felony convictions.

Israel and China also enforced similar bans, and these rules can result in the denial of visas or entry permits to convicted felons, possibly impacting the Republican presidential frontrunner’s ability to travel internationally, according to Newsweek.

Based on data from the World Population Review, the following countries won’t allow convicted felons to enter. And there are some countries that don’t actively check criminal records at the border, but can deny entry if it’s determined that the individual is a convicted felon.

Here’s a full list of those countries with both criteria.

What countries don’t allow convicted felons to enter?

Argentina Australia Canada China Cuba India Iran Israel Japan Kenya Macau New Zealand South Africa Taiwan United Kingdom United States

What countries will deny entry if it’s discovered you are a convicted felon?

Brazil Cambodia Chile Dominican Republic Egypt Ethiopia Hong Kong Indonesia Ireland Malaysia Mexico Morocco Nepal Peru Philippines Singapore South Korea Tanzania Tunisia Turkey Ukraine United Arab Emirates

Trump was convicted of 34 felony charges in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to a porn actor who said the two had sex.

The hush money trial and subsequent conviction mark the first time a former U.S. president has ever been tried or convicted in a criminal cases.

He still faces three other felony indictments, but the New York case was the first to reach trial and likely the only one ahead of the November election.

It's not clear if his diplomatic status as president, should he be re-elected, would supersede the laws of any of the nations listed above.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.