Doordash driver stops carjacking, child abduction in Oakland hills

A Doordash driver managed to stop a carjacking suspect who tried to steal her car with her child still inside in the Oakland hills, neighbors said.

Surveillance video shows a Mercedes SUV pull up to the parked car that was left running as the driver delivered some food on Sunday about 4 p.m.

Someone gets out of the Mercedes and tries to take the parked car, when the driver runs out, yelling that her daughter is inside, the video shows.

The person ended up getting out of the car, leaving it resting on the sidewalk across the street.

The child was not hurt.

So far, no word of any arrests.