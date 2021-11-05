Double shooting aftermath: San Francisco police say 2 suspects may be outstanding

There are new details about the shooting that left one man dead and another hospitalized in the city's Haight-Ashbury neighborhood on Thursday afternoon. Neighbors are worried this is part of a trend of increasing crime in the area.

Police are not revealing a lot of official details, but investigators believe the suspects may have been two males in a sedan vehicle. Police have not announced any arrests in the shooting.

However, they are confirming that the victim who survived is a 27-year-old Asian man. There was no update on his condition so far and the medical examiner is confirming that 21-year-old Samuel Jessop is the man who died at the scene. Friends and family members contributed to a growing memorial to Jessop at the scene of the shooting.

Court records reveal that Jessop was arrested last month, and charged with felony burglary, three counts of felony dealing in stolen property, and misdemeanor stolen property, and evading arrest charges.

Neighbors and those working in the area are worried this is an escalation of an already growing crime problem in the area.

"Every day we've got car break-ins," said Zola Ball. "You know, I tell any tourist that comes in here, you don't park on the street, you know just don't do it."

Thursday's shooting is just the latest violent encounter in the area. Last month, two men were shot and injured in separate incidents on back to back nights; and in September a man was stabbed to death and a 19-year-old permanently blinded in a shooting.

Many neighbors and businesses say they'd like to see more police on the streets to protect those that live and work here. "Just having more police on this street, I know there's a station just nearby, but it doesn't seem like there's a lot of activity, a lot of safety," said Ball. "You know, I worry every time I go home, it's dark. My boyfriend comes and walks me home every night because he worries."

When it comes to this latest incident, KTVU reached out repeatedly to police looking for more of a description of those two men and the sedan that may have been a part of this shooting, so far we have not received any updates.