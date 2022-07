A double shooting in Antioch early Thursday morning left one man dead.

Police Officer Darryl Saffold said officers were called out at 1 a.m. to Lawton Street near D street for a report of a shooting.

Two people were located outside, he said.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene and a second man was taken to the hospital, heh said.

Safford did not have any information on the suspects or motive.

No more details were released.