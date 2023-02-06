Double shooting in Oakland leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Oakland police continue to investigate a weekend shooting where one person was killed and another was injured.

The violence was reported Sunday afternoon on East 18th Street near Foothill Boulevard, and was detected by the ShotSpotter system.

Two wounded people were found by police; both were rushed to the hospital, but one of them – a 31-year-old man -- died.

The East Bay Times reports this is the 10th homicide investigated by Oakland police this year. Last year, police had investigated the same number of homicides in the city by Feb. 5.

