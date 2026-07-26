Dove Fire: Evacuation orders issued as Tuolumne County fire grows
SONORA, Calif. - Residents in Tuolumne County were ordered to evacuate Sunday as firefighters battled a fast-growing vegetation fire near Sonora.
The Dove Fire was reported at about 2:48 p.m. near Highway 108 and Mill Villa Road, according to the Cal Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit.
Mandatory evacuations
What we know:
As of 5:05 p.m., the fire had burned 166 acres, prompting the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office to issue mandatory evacuation orders for the following areas:
- Dove Lane
- McKibbon Drive
- Golden Dove Lane
- Crooked Lane
- Southgate Road
- Stockton Road
- Silver Pine Lane
- Washington Street to Lowe's
- North side of Mono Way
- The Silos on Washington Street to Hospital Road
- Beretta Street from Washington, Restano and Mono Way to Lyons Road
Evacuation warnings
Evacuation warnings also remain in effect for several surrounding areas.
An animal evacuation center has been established at Tuolumne County Animal Control. Large animals are being evacuated to the Posse Grounds.