Dove Fire: Evacuation orders issued as Tuolumne County fire grows

The Brief The Dove Fire has burned 166 acres near Highway 108 and Mill Villa Road in Sonora, prompting mandatory evacuations in parts of Tuolumne County. Evacuation orders are in effect for multiple neighborhoods along with evacuation warnings for surrounding areas. An animal evacuation center has opened at Tuolumne County Animal Control, and large animals are being relocated to the Posse Grounds.



Residents in Tuolumne County were ordered to evacuate Sunday as firefighters battled a fast-growing vegetation fire near Sonora.

The Dove Fire was reported at about 2:48 p.m. near Highway 108 and Mill Villa Road, according to the Cal Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit.

Mandatory evacuations

What we know:

As of 5:05 p.m., the fire had burned 166 acres, prompting the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office to issue mandatory evacuation orders for the following areas:

Dove Lane

McKibbon Drive

Golden Dove Lane

Crooked Lane

Southgate Road

Stockton Road

Silver Pine Lane

Washington Street to Lowe's

North side of Mono Way

The Silos on Washington Street to Hospital Road

Beretta Street from Washington, Restano and Mono Way to Lyons Road

Evacuation warnings

Evacuation warnings also remain in effect for several surrounding areas.

An animal evacuation center has been established at Tuolumne County Animal Control. Large animals are being evacuated to the Posse Grounds.