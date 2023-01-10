Expand / Collapse search
Downed trees cause road closures in Walnut Creek, Danville

Updated 5:53AM
Walnut Creek
Downed tree closes Ygnacio Valley Road in Walnut Creek

Strong winds overnight brought down power lines and trees, blocking major roadways on Tuesday in the East Bay. Allie Rasmus reports

WALNUT CREEEK, Calif. - Strong winds overnight brought down power lines and trees, blocking major roadways on Tuesday in the East Bay.

Ygnacio Valley Road between Homestead and San Carlos avenues in Walnut Creek is shut down in the eastbound direction. Police sent out an alert about 3 a.m. This stretch include the entrance to Heather Farm park and to John Muir Medical Center. 

In Danville, a large tree fell on Camino Tassajara west of Woodranch Circle, blocking all lanes, police said. 

A detour has been set up through Alta Vista Way.  

There is no estimated time to reopen the roadways. 