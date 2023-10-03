Downtown San Jose showing signs of a rebound post-pandemic

A recent poll shows that a lot of people in the Bay Area say crime and other issues are keeping them away from downtown areas.

Some people told KTVU they aren’t really concerned about crime in downtown San Jose, but they think things like traffic, parking and the prices could be playing a major role.

"I know a lot of places have closed that we used to come to four years ago, so I can see why but there are still a lot of places that people haven’t discovered," said Hassan Pathan, of San Jose.

Pathan says this is his first time eating at City Fish on East Santa Clara Street. He and his friends say they don’t worry much about safety, but traffic, parking, and expenses may keep them from going downtown more often.

"It’s deterred me a few times of not going out. Spending like $40 bucks for a round of drinks for friends and stuff like that. It is a lot and I understand that because a lot of businesses took a hit because of the pandemic," said Eric Dang, of San Jose.

Visit San Jose recently released a report that shows an approximate 30:1 return in dollars on ad spending and an estimated 4:1 return to the city in taxes and fees. Visit San Jose also released a statement saying:

"Downtown San Jose is as lively as ever. Our visitor sentiment research shows that San Jose is most associated with live music and cultural attractions, with culinary experiences rating high across all markets. Attendance in our four San Jose Theaters venues have already surpassed pre-pandemic levels with 160 events to go until the end of the year. This past weekend, we welcomed 11,000 people into Downtown for the Rock n' Roll Half-Marathon. And this week, Zoomtopia will fill our Downtown streets with visitors supporting local restaurants, shops and businesses. I encourage those who think otherwise to venture Downtown and experience the vibrancy themselves. – John LaFortune, Visit San Jose President & CEO

According to the report, citywide demand for hotels on the weekends is at 97% of pre-pandemic levels in San Jose and at 89% Monday through Thursday. City Fish in downtown San Jose says the city has been supportive and business is picking up, but he thinks it’s people’s perception that may be keeping them away.

"I don’t see much of downtown San Jose news on the news. So, I recommend giving downtown a second chance. You’re going to come out to Sharks games now, you’re going to come see the runway at City Hall, Christmas in the Park is coming back soon, the ice rink. So, I welcome people to come downtown this winter," said Daniel Zubizarreta, Co-owner of City Fish, which has multiple Bay Area locations.