Dozens arrested in dismantling Tenderloin drug market effort in a single night

article

The San Francisco Police Department announced that more than two dozen people were arrested and hundreds of grams of narcotics were seized Tuesday night in continued efforts to dismantle the drug market in the city.

Police said 25 people were arrested and more than 380 grams of narcotics were seized in the Tenderloin neighborhood.

Narcotics seized included fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine base, and heroin.

SFPD Narcotics Unit and beat officers said they attempted to buy drugs as part of the operation before making the arrests on Sixth, Grove, and Hyde Streets and the 700 block of Golden Gate Avenue.

Additional people were arrested on outstanding warrants and other drug-related charges, officials said.

"Our officers are relentlessly going after illegal drug activity in our neighborhoods, including the Tenderloin," Yep said. "Every day, we’re seizing large amounts of deadly narcotics and helping improve conditions on our streets. The message is getting out that this activity is not tolerated in San Francisco."

Sheriff's deputies also partnered with the police department in the enforcement efforts.

Officials said the enforcement led to significant improvement in street conditions and reductions in crime.