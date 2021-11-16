Dr. BBQ shares sea-seasoned wings recipe

Old Bay Chicken Wings

By Ray Lampe, Dr. BBQ

Makes about 4 servings

Ingredients:

16 single chicken wing segments

Old Bay dry seasoning

Dipping sauce

½ cup Ranch dressing

2 tablespoons Old Bay Hot Sauce

Preparation

Prepare the grill or oven to cook indirectly at 350°. Season the wings liberally with the Old Bay seasoning and add them to the grill or put them on a sheet pan and in the oven. Cook, flipping occasionally for 40-50 minutes until they are golden brown and cooked to an internal temp of 185°.

Meanwhile, make the dipping sauce by whisking together the ranch and the Old Bay hot sauce. Adjust to your desired level of heat.

Serve the wings with the Old Bay ranch dipping sauce, additional Old Bay Hot Sauce, and celery sticks on the side.