Dramatic North Bay police chase starts after driver seen on phone

New video shows a dramatic police chase in the North Bay on Tuesday that ended with an arrest and a crash.

American Canyon police say it started when an officer stopped 24-year-old Laron Hamilton for using his phone while behind the wheel.

The officer says Hamilton drove off, crashed into another driver and slammed into a retaining wall at Rio Del Mar and Los Altos.

Hamilton ran away, police said.

But the officer caught him, and Hamilton, who is on felony probation, was booked on two warrants and multiple other charges, including hit-and-run.