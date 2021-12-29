Dramatic photos show car damaged by toppled tree in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - One person was transported to an Oakland hospital after a tree fell onto their car Wednesday evening.
The tree came crashing down in the area of Shepherd Canyon Road and Shelterwood Drive, according to a tweet from firefighters.
A photo taken from inside the vehicle shows the window smashed out with part of the tree inside.
The person sustained minor injuries.
Photo is courtesy of @OaklandFireLive on Twitter