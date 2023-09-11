Dramatic video shows large sideshows in Vallejo, illegal stunts escalate with gunfire, fireworks

Despite ongoing efforts by law enforcement in the Bay Area to stop illegal sideshows, large crowds gathered again in Vallejo over the weekend to watch screeching vehicles spinning donuts, coming dangerously close to, if not hitting, spectators. There were also reports of shots being fired.

Video showed the first large gathering at the intersection of Lewis Brown Drive and Mini Drive near Highway 37 on Sunday night around 10 p.m. The location has been a known site for sideshow gatherings in the city.

Smoke emanated from vehicles as the cars sped around in circles. Many spectators stood dangerously close, taking video of the activity.

A witness said that after about 30 minutes at the first location, the crowd moved about four miles away, to another known gathering spot for sideshows, Lemon Street and Sonoma Boulevard, where the activity escalated to include shots being fired and illegal fireworks.

Some spectators may have even been struck amid the chaotic scene, according to the witness, who said the second gathering lasted almost an hour and a half.

The witnesses, a videographer who provided the dramatic footage to KTVU, said that police did not show up at either location.

No word on injuries.

KTVU reached out to Vallejo police but did not immediately receive a response for our request for details and comment.

Not only is participating in sideshows illegal in Vallejo, in 2021, the city council voted to cite spectators at sideshows, as well as people who promote or encourage the illegal stunts.