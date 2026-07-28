Draymond Green agrees to 1-year, $27.7M deal to stay with Warriors

The Brief Draymond Green has agreed to a one-year, $27.7 million contract to stay with the Golden State Warriors, according to multiple reports. The deal keeps Green alongside Stephen Curry and coach Steve Kerr as the remaining pillars of Golden State's four-time championship dynasty.



Draymond Green has agreed to a one-year, $27.7 million contract to remain with the Golden State Warriors, according to multiple reports.

ESPN first reported the agreement. The Warriors or Green have not officially announced the deal.

According to The Associated Press, Green's new contract matches the deal he opted out of last month before Golden State made an unsuccessful attempt to sign LeBron James in free agency.

Warriors core stays intact

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The deal keeps Green with the Warriors for a 15th season and preserves one of the NBA's longest-running championship cores.

If Green appears in at least 51 games this season, he will join Stephen Curry as the only players in franchise history to play in 1,000 games for the Warriors.

Green, Curry and coach Steve Kerr remain the key figures from the dynasty that won four NBA championships. Golden State captured its most recent title in 2022 but has not advanced beyond the second round of the playoffs since. The Warriors also missed the postseason last year after losing to the Phoenix Suns in the play-in tournament.

Free agency strategy

Golden State pursued James earlier this offseason, and Green delayed signing his contract until James decided to join the Philadelphia 76ers, giving the Warriors additional roster flexibility.

Green, Curry and Jimmy Butler are all entering the final seasons of their current contracts, although Curry will be eligible to sign a contract extension beginning late next month.